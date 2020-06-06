Rockford Police investigating shooting on N. Main

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are currently investigating a shooting on the 3400 block of North Main Avenue.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

