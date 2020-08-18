Rockford police investigating shots fired on Glenwood Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police officers are on the scene of the 1800 block of Glenwood Avenue in Rockford for a report of shots fired.

Officials say no people were struck by bullets, but the road is temporarily closed.

Police are investigating the incident. Drivers may need to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

