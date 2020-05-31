Rockford Police issue safety warning for store owners and residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police sent out a public safety message Sunday evening, in light of recent lootings.
Many businesses have already closed as a precaution. Officers are advising all store owners to be alert and cautious and ask suspicious activity be reported.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said that 10-15 arrests were made overnight.
