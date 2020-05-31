Rockford Police issue safety warning for store owners and residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police sent out a public safety message Sunday evening, in light of recent lootings.

Many businesses have already closed as a precaution. Officers are advising all store owners to be alert and cautious and ask suspicious activity be reported.

We advise all residents and business owners to be cautious and to report any suspicious activity or criminal acts to authorities. Law Enforcement officers will continue to work to maintain order in our City and provide safety for our residents. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 31, 2020

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said that 10-15 arrests were made overnight.

