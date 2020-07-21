Rockford police look to change approach to mental health response

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Rockford aldermen held listening sessions to gain perspective of what the local community could be lacking. Aldermen say that 911 mental health response is at the top of the list–and now Rockford police are looking to provide better resources.

“The emphasis during most of those weeks really was mental health,” explained Rockford’s 8th Ward Alderman Karen Hoffman.

Rockford’s mayor and city aldermen are working with the police department to change the way officers respond to someone when they’re in crisis.

“I think we really need to take a look at our mental health process in this community and our policing and just come up with a better plan. Something that is more adequate for our residents,” said Ald. Hoffman.

Assistant Deputy Chief Michael Dalk is researching mental health response models to implement within the department.

“We are responding to mental health calls every day,” Deputy Chief Dalke said. “Responding to those types of calls is very difficult for officers because again we lack a lot of the training, the special training that’s out there to deal with the mentally ill, but yet we’re forced then to go to a lot of these calls.”

At this moment, nothing is set but there are some models he thinks would fulfill the need in the community.

“Whether or not we have a social worker that rides around with an officer throughout the night, and maybe they’re that dedicated response unit that would go to that.” Deputy Chief Dalke added. “I think a great model would be that any type of call that comes out that those agencies are all responding at the same time and maybe something where the police get there and we wait for those resources to show up and then collectively go in to deal with the person. “

Either way, he says it will be a collective effort.

“The police department isn’t going to be able to do it ourselves. We’re going to need help, we’re going to need people who are trained experts who deal with people that are going through a crisis and be able to help our officers learn to calmly deescalate situations and have their expertise come in and help them break it out,” he added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

