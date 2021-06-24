Rockford Police officer Brian Wadsworth running for Boone County Sheriff

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police Officer and Marine Corps veteran Brian Wadsworth announced his candidacy for Boone County Sheriff on Thursday.

Wadsworth, a 14-year veteran of the Rockford Police Department, served in multiple special units, including the bomb squad and honor guard.

“Keeping our community safe has always been my main mission—from my time as a United States Marine to serving as a Rockford police officer the last 14 years,” said Wadsworth. “This is my home county, and it would be an honor to lead the effort to protect our friends, families, and neighbors. I will be tough on crime and stand up to the politicians in Springfield who undermine those efforts, make the sheriff’s department more proactive, and protect our children, schools, and victims of domestic abuse.”

Wadsworth serves on the board for the Belvidere Cosmopolitan Club and as an 8U youth baseball coach for Belvidere Youth Baseball (BYB), and lives in Belvidere with his wife and their three children.

Boone County Sheriff Lieutenant Scott Yunk and former Rockford Police Officer Oda Poole are also running.

Current Sheriff Dave Ernest said he will not seek re-election after his four decades of service.