ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Police are working to de-escalate a developing barricade situation in a Rockford neighborhood.

Rockford Police said on Twitter that a man barricaded himself inside a residence in the 2100 block of 20th Avenue, sometime around 1:42 a.m. Monday. They’re asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Police have not yet said if anyone else is inside the home, or if anyone is hurt.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.