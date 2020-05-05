39-year-old Rockford man dead after shooting on Benton Street, police say

(WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1135 Benton Street, just north of E. State Street and Longwood on Monday around 7:25 p.m.

One 39-year-old male victim was rushed to the hospital by friends. He was later pronounced dead. Police say he was the only person who was shot.

Shooting investigation in the 1100 block of Benton Street. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 5, 2020

Rockford Police Chief O’Shea says details are very limited but the victim was spending time with friends or family prior to the shooting. His name is not being released at this time.

Mayor McNamara says that violent crime has been on the rise despite the stay-at-home order.

