Rockford Police respond to multiple shooting scenes involving cars Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to several shootings Sunday evening.
The first took place around 5:30 p.m. on Rockford’s south side. Authorities say one man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the car he was in was shot at several times on 15th Ave. near Blackhawk Park. The victim is expected to survive, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.
A second shooting is being investigated on Webster Ave. near Preston St. A tweet posted by RPD officials stated a call for shots fired came in just after 7 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they noticed two structures and a car had been struck by bullets. However, no one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information on either shooting is encouraged to contact police.