Rockford Police respond to multiple shooting scenes involving cars Sunday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to several shootings Sunday evening.

The first took place around 5:30 p.m. on Rockford’s south side. Authorities say one man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after the car he was in was shot at several times on 15th Ave. near Blackhawk Park. The victim is expected to survive, and police are asking the public to avoid the area.

AGG Battery with Firearm-100 15th Ave: An occupied vehicle traveling east in 100 block of 15th Ave was shot at multiple times. A adult male passenger in the vehicle was hit and was transported to the hospital for treatment. His injury is non life threatening. Avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 23, 2020

A second shooting is being investigated on Webster Ave. near Preston St. A tweet posted by RPD officials stated a call for shots fired came in just after 7 p.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they noticed two structures and a car had been struck by bullets. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

On 8/23/20 at 7:08 pm Rockford Police Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 500 Webster. Officers arrived to find 2 residences and a vehicle had been struck. No individuals were injured. This is an on going investigation. Please call Rockford Police with information. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 24, 2020

Anyone with information on either shooting is encouraged to contact police.