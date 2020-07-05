Rockford police respond to overnight shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gunfire continued throughout the holiday weekend in Rockford as police responded to multiple shootings overnight.
The first incident took place around 3:00 a.m. on Birch Court between 15th Avenue and Buckbee Street. Police say that two victims drove themselves to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. Investigators are still looking into the details regarding the incident.
The second incident took place around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Kilburn Avenue. Officers say that one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot.
One man also sustained fatal gunshot wounds near a Rockford apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
