Rockford police respond to overnight shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gunfire continued throughout the holiday weekend in Rockford as police responded to multiple shootings overnight.

The first incident took place around 3:00 a.m. on Birch Court between 15th Avenue and Buckbee Street. Police say that two victims drove themselves to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. Investigators are still looking into the details regarding the incident.

Shooting investigation – 1500 Birch Ct – Officers responded to the area for shots fired. 2 shooting victims self transported to a local hospital. Investigation ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2020

The second incident took place around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Kilburn Avenue. Officers say that one man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot.

Aggravated Battery with a Firearm – 3100 Liberty Dr – 0515 hours – Officers responded to this area reference a male gun shot victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 5, 2020

One man also sustained fatal gunshot wounds near a Rockford apartment complex around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

