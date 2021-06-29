Rockford police respond to report of a man with a gun

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kenneth Wallace, 24, on Sunday morning, after they responded to a report of a man with a gun.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the 600 block of College Avenue at 3:20 a.m., a mere hour after a man was shot at an after hours party several blocks away. Police say a group of people were spotted standing in a driveway alongside two vehicles.

A gun was found inside one of the vehicles.

Wallace was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.