Rockford police respond to report of gunfire between two cars on Auburn Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the 2300 block of Auburn Street where two vehicles were reportedly firing gunshots at one another.

Officials are saying that no one has appeared to have been struck at this time.

Shooting investigation in the 2300 block of Auburn. Two vehicles were reportedly shooting at each other. There doesn’t appear to be anyone struck at this time. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 2, 2020

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

