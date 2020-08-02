Rockford police respond to report of gunfire between two cars on Auburn Street

News
via mgnonline.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the 2300 block of Auburn Street where two vehicles were reportedly firing gunshots at one another.

Officials are saying that no one has appeared to have been struck at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

