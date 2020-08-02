ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to the 2300 block of Auburn Street where two vehicles were reportedly firing gunshots at one another.
Officials are saying that no one has appeared to have been struck at this time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
HEADLINES:
- Illinois reports 1,467 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 14 additional deaths
- Reward offered after 9-year-old boy shot, killed on Near North Side while playing
- Rockford police respond to report of gunfire between two cars on Auburn Street
- Rochelle senior Megan Thiravong wins the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic
- Delta pilot turns plane around after 2 passengers refuse to wear masks
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!