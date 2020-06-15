Rockford Police respond to several reports of gunfire, armed robberies over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday around 4:25 p.m., Rockford Police recieved a report of a stolen cell phone on the 1600 block of Kishwaukee Street.

The victim said they arranged to meet to purchase a cell phone from a popular shopping app. When the suspect arrived, they snatched a cell phone from the victim and fled. The suspect was a 15-year old female who was accompanied by a female friend.

A volunteer at Miss Carly’s was also robbed on Friday evening.

On Saturday around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 3000 block of 4th Street. Officers located several shell casings in the road but found nothing struck by gunfire. The suspected vehicle was reported to be a white sedan.

A few hours later around 1:30 a.m., officers received a report of a residence struck by gunfire in the 100 block of N. Gardiner Street. Two people were inside the home narrowly avoided the bullets. Officers found shell casings near the front of the house and found another residence on the block was also struck, but officials believed it was empty.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning, Rockford officers received a call of an armed robbery at Fas Fuel at 3302 11th Street. The cashier says he was robbed by a man armed with a silver handgun. The suspect got away with around $200 in cash.

Over an hour later around 4:45 a.m., officers repsonded to another call of shots fired near the 3000 block of Ed Vera Drive. When officers got to the scene, they learned two people confronted two suspects who were robbing a vehcile nearby in the 2000 block of Jamestown.

One of the suspects grabbed a gun and fired shots towards the individuals. One victims returned gunfire. The two suspects then ran away on foot. Officers found one of the suspects nearby and a 17-year-old male was taken into custody. He is being charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon.

Anyone with additional information on any of these incidents can call 815-966-2900.

