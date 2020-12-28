Rockford Police investigate another homicide in 2020

UPDATE — Monday’s shooting on 11th Street in Rockford is now a homicide.

Police say this is an active investigation.

No other details have been released, no word yet on the shooter.

This is Rockford’s 35th murder this year, making it the deadliest year since 1996.

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on scene of a shooting Monday morning.

The department tweeted out, to avoid the area of 1900 11th Street for a shooting investigation just before noon.

That is near 11th and 18th Avenue, just south of Keye-Mallquist Park.

The BP gas station on the corner is blocked off with crime scene tape and several officers are on scene.