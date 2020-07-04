Rockford police respond to three overnight shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating three overnight shootings on Rockford’s south side.

The first incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday night on Jacqueline Drive. Police say one person was injured but they are expected to be OK.

The next incident took place around 1:15 a.m. Saturday on Sun Court near Buckbee Street. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered two cars and a house were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Police say they are searching for three men that might be involved.

The last shooting took place just before 5 a.m. on Ranger Street near Sarbrooke Park. Investigators say that two shooting victims walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are searching for a silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call police.

