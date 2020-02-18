Rockford Police search for armed robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Rockford Police reported an armed robber was on the loose.
The incident happened at 414 E. State Street near Wired Cafe in Rockford. The suspect is being described as a 5’8 230lb black male approximately 40 years old.
Police say he was wearing all black clothing with a maroon colored backpack. He was armed with a pistol and was last seen fleeing northbound from the scene.
We’ll bring you more details as they develop.
