Rockford Police search for armed robbery suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Rockford Police reported an armed robber was on the loose.

The incident happened at 414 E. State Street near Wired Cafe in Rockford. The suspect is being described as a 5’8 230lb black male approximately 40 years old.

Armed Robbery to a citizen

414 E. State Street

Suspect described as; black male, approx 40 years old, 5’8, 230 lbs., all black clothing and a maroon backpack. Suspect was armed with a pistol. Suspect last seen northbound from the scene. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 18, 2020

Police say he was wearing all black clothing with a maroon colored backpack. He was armed with a pistol and was last seen fleeing northbound from the scene.

We’ll bring you more details as they develop.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

