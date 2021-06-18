Rockford Police searching for sex offender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help to locate a known sex offender, Curtis Thomas, 39.

Curtis is required to register his status and location as a sex offender each year, but did not. He is currently at large.

The Illinois Sex Offender Registry says Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual abuse to a 14-year-old victim when he was 18-years-old.

Police say he is wanted on a new charge of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.