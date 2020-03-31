Rockford Police seize weapons amid increase in shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police announced that they worked to remove numerous weapons from hands in which they do not belong. Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said that the department has seen an increase in shootings over the past two weeks.

The department announced the developments on Twitter Monday evening.

“Over the past couple weeks, we’ve seen an increase in criminals shooting at one another. The officers and investigators have been working diligently to apprehend the offenders and seize the illegally possessed weapons. We are striving to keep violent crime down and we need the continued support of our community to do so. While we are pleased with the amount of weapons we have taken off the street in the last two weeks, it is also an alarmingly high amount,” Chief O’Shea said.

Rockford PD reminded the public that open carry of a firearm is illegal in Illinois. People must have a FOID card to legally purchase a weapon or ammunition. People must also have a concealed carry license (CCL) to conceal their weapon.

No one with domestic violence conviction in Illinois is allowed to own a firearm.

