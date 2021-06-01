Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Alpine and Harrison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Rockford Police are on the scene of a serious crash near the intersection of S. Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.
Police tell WTVO that a motorcycle was involved and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle was headed southbound when it collided with a car traveling westbound, according to authorities.
The driver of the car was also treated for minor injuries.
DEVELOPING: