Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Alpine and Harrison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Rockford Police are on the scene of a serious crash near the intersection of S. Alpine Road and Harrison Avenue in Rockford.





Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Police tell WTVO that a motorcycle was involved and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was headed southbound when it collided with a car traveling westbound, according to authorities.

The driver of the car was also treated for minor injuries.

Officers are investigating a serious traffic crash in the area of S. Alpine Rd. and Harrison Ave. Please avoid the area for the next several hours. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 2, 2021

UPDATE: Initial reports show a motorcycle heading southbound on Alpine struck a car turning left onto Harrison from Alpine. Motorcycle driver, a 24-year-old male, sustained life threatening injuries. Driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 2, 2021

