Rockford Police union voices support for body worn cameras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Police union voiced its support for the city’s purchase of body cameras on Thursday.

On Monday, the City’s Finance and Personnel Committee approved a five-year contract with camera manufacturer Axion.

The deal would bring 300 body cameras to the department. In addition, 120 in-car cameras would be purchased as well.

The union said it wants to improve transparency in policing, saying “We believe that body-worn cameras will provide the community valuable insight into the work our officers do every day, and will drive accountability for both sides: our officers and the public.”

The full City Council will vote on the proposal on Monday.