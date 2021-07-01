Rockford promotes ethical and trustworthy business marketplace, says Better Business Bureau

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has earned a new title: the Better Business Bureau has named it a “Better Business Town.”

Rockford is one of the BBB‘s top 10 cities with the most businesses accredited by the organization.

Dennis Horton, with the Rockford chapter of the BBB, says the title proves local entrepreneurs value their customers.

“Who are you going to trust? Someone who is upfront about how they do business, who takes a pledge to do business the right way and to operate in the marketplace and benefit of both the business and the customer, or the one who does not?” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara accepted a plaque from the BBB this morning.

“Thank you to the Better Business Bureau for this incredible recognition,” says Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “We know that customers rely on the BBB to help them determine which businesses are honest in advertising, operate in good faith and serve their customers well. Being a Better Business Town should instill a high level of confidence in consumers about businesses in our community.”