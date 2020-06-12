Rockford protest group plans ‘black history teach-in’ Saturday at Haskell Park

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Youth Activism cancelled a planned Friday demonstration, but announced additional protests will take place in the city all weekend.

On Saturday, starting at noon, the group plans to have a “teach-in,” which it says will focus on educating people on “black history, black revolutionary struggles, and prison abolition.”

The “teach-in” is expected to last until 10 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories