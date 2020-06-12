Rockford protest group plans ‘black history teach-in’ Saturday at Haskell Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Youth Activism cancelled a planned Friday demonstration, but announced additional protests will take place in the city all weekend.

On Saturday, starting at noon, the group plans to have a “teach-in,” which it says will focus on educating people on “black history, black revolutionary struggles, and prison abolition.”

The “teach-in” is expected to last until 10 p.m.

