Rockford protest group want mental healthcare workers to become community police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local group called “Said with Silence” is holding a demonstration tomorrow morning at 8 a.m., outside Rockford City Hall.

The group says it is the second demonstration they’ve organized this week.

The protesters will “weep for our world, weep for our children, weep for the children who’ve been lost,” and plan to meet with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Organizers say they’ll ask the Mayor to make mental healthcare workers the new force of community policing.

