Rockford protester arrested for vandalizing Police District 1 sign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, a group of protesters marched to Rockford Police Department’s District 1 on W. State Street. Police say that during the demonstration, they saw three individuals vandalizing the District 1 sign near the roadway.

Officers say the suspects ran away as they approached. One suspect was arrested but the other two were not found.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the following charges against 28-year-old Sean Haber:

Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Resisting Arrest

