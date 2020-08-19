Rockford Public Library launches “Storybook Walk” to encourage families to read

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local library is working with the community to encourage kids and families to read.

Rockford Public Library launched its “Storybook Walk” at Sinnissippi Gardens. Portions of “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James are installed at stations throughout the park.

Five more books are also displayed around the city. A local book club paid for the project. As long as the weather cooperates, the storybook walks will be up through October.

“With all of our in-person reading events canceled, because of the pandemic, its was really important that we gave young ones an opportunity to have an activity, a literacy-based activity, that would help to develop their love of reading and their love of books,” explained Bridget Finn, the marketing director for the Rockford Public Library.

For a complete list of books and locations, click here.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

