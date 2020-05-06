Rockford Public Library offering in-person pickup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents can once again check out copies of books and movies from the Rockford Public Library. The library is now offering in-person pickup.

RPL administrators say that it is by appointment only. Residents who pick up items should come to the front door. If there’s a line, you are asked to socially distance. People will need to bring a library card and state issued ID to receive their reservations.

Staff will bring the items out to you.

“Everything is sanitized and safe according to epidemiologist recommendations. All of our materials are quarantined for a period of at least 24 hours and then sanitized thoroughly. So it is safe. We’re ensuring that this process is safe,” explained Bridget Finn, the Director of Marketing & Communications at RPL.

