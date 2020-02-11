Rockford Public Library one step closer to riverfront location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new downtown Rockford library was the topic of discussion between aldermen at a Code and Regulation Committee meeting Monday.



A new library slated to be built on N Wyman St. in Rockford awaits the green light from city council.

Equipped with a drive through book drop, multi purpose learning laboratories and a riverfront plaza, planners say the building will draw more people downtown.

“It’s going to be user friendly for a library that meets the needs of this century,” said RPL attorney Sherry Harlan. “It’s going to be terraced down to the river so you can go sit out there with your book and read.”

The library is still in the early planning stages as the Code and Regulation Committee discussed signage and permits Monday. There are still months left before final design renderings will be provided by the builder. But, library Board of Trustees Vice President Jamie Getchius says construction could begin as soon as 2021.

“We’re looking for 21st century experiments. People are doing a lot more with libraries than they used to and I think that it’ll be a good way to have a very positive impact on the community,” said Getchius.

The new location will reflect the notion that libraries aren’t just for checking out a good book anymore.

“There’s a spot you can go in and practice welding, sewing, you can actually go in and start to work on your high school diploma online, and we’re looking to expand that in the new library,” he said.

Rockford City Council will vote on the three plot plan for the location and use of the library later in the month.