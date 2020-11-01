Rockford Public Schools give parents option to switch to e-learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in the state and in our area, parents of Rockford Public School District elementary students can change how their children learn.
Families can choose to switch from in-person learning to full-time e-learning or vice versa.
Requests can be made starting Monday, November 2nd through November 9th.
