Rockford religious leader calls on residents to get immunized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local religious leader Baba-Ji, President of the Sikh Temple Rockford, is calling on residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Baba-Ji received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and said he feels good and experienced no side effects.

Saying he felt it was his responsibility to get immunized against the coronavirus, the faith leader hopes he can motivate others to roll up their sleeves.

“That will be a great, noble contribution for themselves, for their country, for our country, for our community… We will be able to save the lives of all of our neighbors, of the citizens if we have the vaccine,” he said.

Nearly a third of the Winnebago County population has been fully vaccinated so far.