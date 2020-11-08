Rockford residents enjoy unusually nice November weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Whether it’s taking the kids to the playground, hitting the golf course, or taking a relaxing stroll through the park, Stateline residents aren’t usually able to enjoy these activities in November.

The warm weather drove many people in the community out of their homes, participating in outdoor activities.

“This is not the norm for November and December or January or February so we’re loving every minute,” said Donna Steckel.

For teacher Donna Steckel, it was a great day to meet with family while still maintaining social distancing–evening taking a nice walk around the park with her four-legged family member.

“It’s fabulous, it’s beautiful and our dog Bella absolutely loves roaming and chasing the squirrels,” said Steckel.

For the Pozzi’s, this weather was perfect to teep up for some extra golf swings this season.

“[This weather is] very surprising. Oh, it’s wonderful and it’s great that we can get out with the trying times we have right now and everybody being in,” said Tom and Kathy Pozzi. “We’re spending the day golfing just get out together and enjoy a great day.”

Mother of two Megan Lease says it was a special day to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday.

“Just being outside as much as we can get that fresh air let those kids get that energy out of them. Better than being trapped inside,” said Lease.

With the warmer temperatures expected to stick around in the Stateline for the next few days, residents plan to make the most of it.

“We’re embracing and loving every minute and every second just thanking above for what we are receiving,” Steckel added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

