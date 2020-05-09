Rockford residents protest Governor’s stay-at-home order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of Stateline residents took to a busy Rockford intersection to voice their objections to Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

Over 80 protesters met at the corner of State Street and Perryville Road to demonstrate for over two hours Saturday afternoon. Participants wielded signs and American flags while playing patriotic music to get the attention of local officials and demanding Illinois opens up.

“There’s no reason why we can’t open up all these businesses and get our economy going again. It’s not about doing my nails, it’s about freedom and opening up Illinois,” said one demonstrator Roberta Craig.

Organizers say they believe business owners should be able to use their knowledge and expertise to safely reopen themselves.

