Rockford School Board approves new 4-year contract with teachers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ The Rockford School Board approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Rockford Education Association Tuesday.

The deal is effective July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2025.

The contract will reportedly cost the district nearly $594 million over the four years.

“We believe this is a fair contract and hope that it offers our members some stability,” said REA President Mel Gilfillan. “We’re glad to put this work behind us and look forward to a great start to the school year.”

“This agreement improves our compensation structure to make us more regionally competitive to attract and retain teachers and staff,” said RPS 205 Superintendent Ehren Jarrett. “The contract length also gives our staff and their families some predictability and stability as we continue to navigate through the pandemic. I am proud of this administration and School Board for investing in excellent staff for our students while holding the tax levy nearly flat for nine years.”

Over the course of the deal the base salary for a first-year teacher will increase by 20%, from $41,365 in the 2021-22 school year to $47,958 in the 2024-25 school year.

Union members will have to pay more for insurance premiums. Those will rise from the current 12.5% of the total cost of premiums to 20% over the course of the contract.

You can find more details on the deal here.