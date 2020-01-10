Rockford Schools cancel all Saturday activities due to weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In an advisory note, Rockford Public Schools announced Friday that all school sponsored activities and athletic events scheduled for Saturday had been canceled, due to an expected winter storm.

A strong winter storm will impact northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday and Saturday, bringing with it accumulating sleet, freezing rain and snow. Heavy rain is expected to fall further to the south and southeast.

