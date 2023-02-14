ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools say they’re having a hard time finding new teachers to fill vacant positions, following the release of a survey that found that 1 in 3 teachers surveyed is preparing to leave the field in the next three years.

The school board will meet Tuesday night to discuss increasing hire-on bonuses to $5,000 to bilingual and secondary math & science instructors, and $7,000 for special education positions.

The district says it is budgeting for around 65 vacancies for the next school year.

According to the district’s recruitment director, the district has given incentives to 150 new employees over the last four years.

According to the survey by Horace Mann, teachers cited understaffing, heavier workloads, and financial stress as the main reasons they were opting to leave public education.

The survey showed that more support from parents and school districts, along with small class sizes, play a big role in a teacher’s job satisfaction.