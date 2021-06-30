Rockford senior care business dispenses tacos, ice cream and joy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Wednesday marked the third annual National Day of Joy at Comfort Keepers in Rockford.

Comfort Keepers provides in-home services to senior citizens.

The organization welcomed visitors to its E. State Street location with ice cream, tacos, and COVID-19 vaccines.

Organizers of the event say joy has become more meaningful to its customers during the pandemic.

“It’s really human interaction,” said owner Mark Podemski. “We’ve seen in this past year, where we haven’t been able to visit with our grandparents, we maybe haven’t visited with our parents and, so, the idea is that loss of human connection, just that every day celebration of, sometimes, what appears to be ordinary events, bring a lot of joy into our lives.”

Local singer-songwriter Kelly Steward also performed for guests.