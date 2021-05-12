Rockford serial bank robber faces new charges for April robbery at Midland States Bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Demontrion Phillips has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing Midland States Bank at 1700 N. Alpine in April.

Police said the incident happened around 10:46 a.m. on April 7th, 2021. The suspect got away with $5,930.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Phillips on one count of bank robbery for the latest crime. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

In October 2019, Phillips was sentenced to prison for robbing two Rockford banks in 2017.

Rockford Police said Phillips robbed the Northwest Bank, at 3106 N. Rockton Avenue, on June 13th, 2017, and the Alpine Bank inside Schnucks, at 2642 Charles Street, on July 17th, 2017.

Phillips wore a fake beard during the robbery at the Northwest Bank location at 4:15 p.m., by handing the teller a note which indicated he had a gun. Phillips put the money in a brown plastic grocery bag and fled the scene.

Phillips and another individual robbed the Alpine Bank at approximately 5:48 p.m., brandishing a BB gun. Phillips handed the teller a note and a white garbage bag, and while the teller was filling the bag, Phillips jumped the counter and started filling the bag.

He dropped the BB gun in the parking lot, along with some of the money, as he escaped in a waiting vehicle.

He was convicted for Armed Robbery and was ordered to pay restitution, as well as 4 years of supervised release.