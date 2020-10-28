Rockford sets new records with September housing market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford housing market reached another record. More than 500 houses were sold in September, 10% more than the same time last year.

That’s actually the most since 2006.

The average price of a home also hit a new milestone: $158,000. Houses aren’t staying on the market very long, either. The average days to sell was just 31.

Conor Brown, Rockford Area Realtors’ CEO, says the stats are on trend with recent months.

“Certainly, the buyers are out there in droves. They’re really very eager to purchase the homes. On the flipside, inventory has shrunk, it’s about half of what it was last year,” Brown explained.

The average 30-year mortgage rate fell to another all-time low as well this month–down to 2.81%.

