Rockford Speedway to reopen June 27th

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will reopen for the season on Saturday, June 27th.

Gates for the 73rd NASCAR Season Opener will open at 5 p.m, with the first race beginning at 7:07 p.m..

Admission costs for adults is $14, kids 6-11 for $7, and free for children under 5.

Tickets are available at RockfordSpeedway.com.

