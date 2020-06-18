ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Speedway will reopen for the season on Saturday, June 27th.
Gates for the 73rd NASCAR Season Opener will open at 5 p.m, with the first race beginning at 7:07 p.m..
Admission costs for adults is $14, kids 6-11 for $7, and free for children under 5.
Tickets are available at RockfordSpeedway.com.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford Speedway to reopen June 27th
- Limited-edition Tangy Pickle Doritos now available
- Rockford City Market will add tables, chairs, beverages this weekend
- Illinois has 593 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, 55 deaths
- Winnebago County moves property tax due date as banks close early Friday in observance of Juneteenth
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!