Rockford spends $300,000 to improve bike paths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the last decade, the Forest City has been on a path to make the city more bicycle friendly.
The City is investing $300,000 a year into the citywide bicycle and active transportation program.
Rockford officials have also reached out to Ride Illinois to help study city streets for future bike lanes.
A map of current Rockford bike routes is available here.
