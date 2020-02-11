Live Now
Rockford spends $300,000 to improve bike paths

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the last decade, the Forest City has been on a path to make the city more bicycle friendly.

The City is investing $300,000 a year into the citywide bicycle and active transportation program.

Rockford officials have also reached out to Ride Illinois to help study city streets for future bike lanes.

A map of current Rockford bike routes is available here.

