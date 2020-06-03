Rockford state-run COVID-19 testing site back open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ten state-run coronavirus testing sites, including one in Rockford, are back up and running.

They have been closed for several days in response to unrest following protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

University of Illinois COllege of Medicine Health Sciences Campus on Parkway welcomed back patients on Wednesday.

The site can take in 500 tests per-day but has only been averaging around 250. Anyone who has been exposed or has COVID-19 symptoms can be tested. Those who have taken part in recent marches and protests are also encouraged to get tested.

“The more testing we have, the more data we have, the more we can understand how the disease, or the virus, is potentially in our community, or not in our community. So, without that testing, it makes it more difficult to understand data,” explained Rob Martin, the community based testing site incident commander.

The UIC and Auburn Street locations are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is free.

