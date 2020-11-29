Rockford ‘Stroll on State’ starts with a bang

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday night marked the beginning of the annual “Stroll on State,” even though this year looked a little different.

Residents were also treated to a fireworks show to kick off the holiday season. Rockford’s Christmas tree is now lit in Davis Park.

From now until December, if you head down State Street you’ll notice the decorated storefronts and even more Christmas decorations scattered around downtown Rockford.

There will be events all season long. Click here fore more details.

