Rockford summer camps expected to be busy, how will they protect kids from COVID-19?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schools are almost out for the year and before you know it, summer camps will be in session.

COVID-19 canceled many activities last year. We spoke with a few local camp organizers to find out their pandemic requirements.

With school almost over for the year, parents are preparing to send their kids to camp while trying to navigate their way out of this pandemic.

“The biggest thing for kids is the routine, right. They want to get into some sort of sense of familiarity, you know, and summer camp is a great way to provide that. Us here at kids spot, we feel blessed to be able to provide that,” said Kids Spot manager Ben Childers.

Some Stateline parents are wondering how camps will keep kids safe. Childers says masks will still be required, but the vaccine will not.

Kids will be split into eight smaller groups, instead of the usual three larger groups, to ensure campers’ safety.

“It really is a blast. Every kid is coming in in the morning excited and by the time they leave in the evening they’re tired, ready to go to bed, ready to come back the next day, they are drained. We have so much fun it’s so high energy. We’re so happy that that’s not going to go away and it’s going to be safer because of the changes we’re making,” Childers said.

Most of Brandi Mathers’ campers at Beauty in Motion Dance Arts are under 12, so they aren’t able to get vaccinated. She is leaving the option to wear a mask up to the camper’s parents.

“I think kids are excited. Families are excited. I know that is one thing I hear is parents like, ‘we want them to do something. What can we do to get them out of the house,” said Mathers.

Mathers launched her dance studio during the pandemic and says finding success during COVID has been truly rewarding.

“Being able in the midst of COVID and this pandemic to find the positive and success in that has been just a true blessing,” she added.

Both camps encourage parents to register their kids now, as they expect many slots to be filled in the coming weeks.