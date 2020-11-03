Rockford Symphony Orchestra lightens the mood for voters with classical music

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra helped provide a soundtrack at the polls.

Principal cellist Mike Beert and his wife performed some classic tunes from Mozart to The Beatles.

The couple played for an hour at “Our Savior’s Lutheran Church” on Rural Street Tuesday morning, which is also a polling place.

Beert says with the tension surrounding this election, music can bring everyone tother.

“Life will go on. Yes, it’s hard for artists and musicians right now. But, that doesn’t mean that art and music can’t be a part of our lives. Also, what I think it does is music helps relieve stress,” said Beert.

This performance is part of a statewide effort. Musicians also played in Chicago, Springfield, and Carbondale.

