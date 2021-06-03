Rockford teacher brings staff, students together with community garden

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lincoln Middle School is now home to a community garden, tended to by staff, students and neighbors.

Students planted tomatoes on Thursday morning, and soon they’ll add peppers, zucchini, cucumbers and pumpkins.

Home Depot donated gardening tools to the school, which is located at 1500 Charles St.

Dr. Peter Verona grew the program from the ground up. He says gardening teaches kids confidence, healthy eating habits, and helps to build a sense of community.

Verona says anyone who wants to lend a hand is welcome.

“I am looking for a way to build relationships with something neutral. And, that’s why everywhere you read or hear about it, its listed as the Lincoln Community Garden,” he said.

Volunteers can help at the garden on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.