Rockford teen arrested for shooting at Concord Commons

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Thomas Brooks is in custody after police say he fired shots in the area of Concord Commons apartments early Tuesday morning.

Patrol officers heard two shots and spotted Brooks’ car “quickly leaving the area” of 3552 Elm St, police said.

When police stopped the car a short time later, they found a loaded gun and shell casings inside, authorities said.

Brooks was arrested and charged with Reckless Discharge, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

19-year-old Jaydin Jones was also with Brooks. He was cited for driving with a suspended license and released.

