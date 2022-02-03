Rockford teenager accused of stabbing woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A juvenile faces charges after a stabbing in Rockford.

Police say the stabbing happened Thursday morning on the 4400 block of Trevor Circle. Officers were called to the scene around 9:25 a.m..

The 38-year-old female victim was reportedly stabbed twice. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police say they also found a 83-year-old woman who had been pushed to the ground. She suffered minor injuries.

A 16-year-old male suspect was taken into custody a short time later. Police have not identified the juvenile.

The teenager has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Aggravated Battery to a Victim over 60.

If you have any information about these incidents, call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.