ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, including a 14-year-old, were arrested over the weekend after officers spotted a stolen vehicle at a local gas station.

Police say just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, officers observed the vehicle at the Mobil station at 7250 E. State St.

“Officers observed the vehicle drive eastbound towards Bell School Road, where it subsequently crashed,” the Rockford Police Department said in a release.

The release says the four people inside the vehicle fled on foot after the crash and were apprehended a short time later.

“Officers located and recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle,” the release said.

A 16-year-old Rockford boy was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and various traffic offenses.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Rockford, face charges of criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting arrest.

Anyone with additional information about the case or other investigations is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867, or connect with Rockford Police on social media.