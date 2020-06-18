Rockford theater summer camp hopes to encourage black participation in performing arts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theater will receive a neighborhood grant to help it reach a goal of becoming more “racially inclusive” in the performing arts.

Currently, black actors and technicians represent less than 20% of those involved in live theater, including performers, playwrights, director, stage managers, and choreographers combined.

The grant funds will go towards a one-week camp run by Starlight’s current staff and artists.

The camp is tentatively set to be held for the Fairgrounds Valley Boys and Girls Club in late July or early August.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

