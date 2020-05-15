Rockford-themed masks offered at local print shop

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–The Rockford Art Deli is selling Rockford-themed masks and “Our Journey Begins at Home” T-shirts as part of their Here For Good campaign.

In partnership with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Rockford Area Arts Council, the proceeds from the sales will support the local arts community.

The masks are offered in two colors, pink and gray, with home-oriented designs of the city name and 815 area code.

According to RACVB’s announcement on their website, an individual mask for $11 will generate $5 for charity. A three-pack for $30 will allocate $15 to the microgrant program. Each $25 T-shirt purchase gives $10 to local arts and arts organizations.

Rockford Art Deli says in a statement that their new arrivals are a “celebration of tourism’s impact locally” in an effort to “live and travel well [together].”

Preorders for both products are available through Wednesday, May 27.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story