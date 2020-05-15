Rockford-themed masks offered at local print shop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–The Rockford Art Deli is selling Rockford-themed masks and “Our Journey Begins at Home” T-shirts as part of their Here For Good campaign.

In partnership with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and Rockford Area Arts Council, the proceeds from the sales will support the local arts community.

📢Buy a Rockford-themed mask OR Our Journey Begins at Home t-shirt NOW, and you'll help us support our local arts community!



Details ➡️ https://t.co/RJtFc7zFAm ‼️



Thanks to Our Journey Micro-Grant Program partners Rockford Art Deli + Rockford Area Arts Council. #GoRockford pic.twitter.com/yCbpffWnN1 — Rockford CVB (@gorockford) May 14, 2020

The masks are offered in two colors, pink and gray, with home-oriented designs of the city name and 815 area code.

According to RACVB’s announcement on their website, an individual mask for $11 will generate $5 for charity. A three-pack for $30 will allocate $15 to the microgrant program. Each $25 T-shirt purchase gives $10 to local arts and arts organizations.

Rockford Art Deli says in a statement that their new arrivals are a “celebration of tourism’s impact locally” in an effort to “live and travel well [together].”

Preorders for both products are available through Wednesday, May 27.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

