Rockford to Chicago rail inches closer to reality

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill which would expand high speed rail in Illinois has taken another step toward becoming a reality.

State senators approved a measure on Thursday which would create a high speed rail commission, do develop a plan to bring high speed rail from Chicago to St. Louis within the next 10 years.

The final goal would be to modernize and integrate all train systems in the state into one network, including connecting Rockford to Chicago.

The bill now heads to the Illinois House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories