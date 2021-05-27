Rockford to Chicago rail inches closer to reality

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill which would expand high speed rail in Illinois has taken another step toward becoming a reality.

State senators approved a measure on Thursday which would create a high speed rail commission, do develop a plan to bring high speed rail from Chicago to St. Louis within the next 10 years.

The final goal would be to modernize and integrate all train systems in the state into one network, including connecting Rockford to Chicago.

The bill now heads to the Illinois House.