Rockford to receive another $1.6M in state infrastructure grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has received over $6.7 million to date as part of infrastructure grants to date from the Rebuild Illinois program, Gov. JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday.

Rockford will receive its fourth of six payments of $1.6 million, part of a $250 million fund to be dispersed to municipalities throughout the state.

“In a sign that Illinois is overcoming years of dysfunction, we put together a bipartisan-backed Rebuild Illinois plan to build new roads and bridges and ports and airports and to fix existing ones. It’s the largest infrastructure investment in Illinois’ history. While other Midwestern states struggle to modernize, Illinois is passing them by. Already, our Rebuild Illinois plan has improved over 3,000 miles of highways, completed over 180 bridges, and launched hundreds more projects,” said Pritzker during a stop in Champaign this morning.

A total of $1.5 billion, spread out in six installments, is being invested over three years to advance municipal, township and county projects across the state. Projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs, with financial oversight from IDOT.

A complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed here.

The $33.2 billion Rebuild Illinois capital program is the largest capital program in state history, and touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

The funding is in addition to contributions from the state’s motor fuel tax, which has accounted for $706.5 million to local governments in the current fiscal year.